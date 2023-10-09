MURIC Begs Tinubu To Repair Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday, sent a Save Our Soul message to President Bola Tinubu over the deplorable condition of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The Lagos and Ogun Chairmen of the group, Dr Busari Ademola and Alhaji Jimoh Alao, in a statement, said that the 81km federal highway has continued to be a death trap.

“We are calling on the Federal Government to revisit the construction of the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

“The road which was first constructed more than 40 years ago by the Muritala-Obasanjo regime linking over 200 communities has made life unbearable for thousands of road users.

“The condition of the expressway is embarrassing, and with the return to democracy since 1999, the citizens of our dear States keep wondering if the route is attracting enough government attention.

“The contract for the reconstruction of the road was re-awarded in 2018 to some construction companies but to date, no significant progress could be seen,” they said.

The chairmen, in the statement, said that the road experience along the Ijaiye-Alakuko axis of Lagos via tollgate, Sango, Ifo, Itori, Papalanto and Obada near Abeokuta, was brutal and painful with so many deep holes.

“Therefore, we call on President Tinubu and relevant authorities and agencies to expedite action in constructing a viable, motorable and secure expressway to save the lives of Nigerians.

“We equally sympathise with thousands of Nigerians who are regular users of the road despite its unbearable state of dilapidation.

“We urge them to be hopeful, the relief is inevitable as the governments of Lagos and Ogun will find a lasting solution to the deplorable condition of the expressway without further political bureaucracy,” the statement said.