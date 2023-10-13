My Daughter Is A Qualified Nurse, Her Injection Didn’t Kill Mohbad – Nurse Fisayo’s Mother (Video)

The mother of the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogendegbe, who injected late Nigerian singer, MohBad, has shed light on the events of the day when her daughter was called upon to provide medical care to the late singer.

Following the tragic demise of Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command apprehended 5 groups of suspects, including Nurse Feyisayo, who administered an injection after being summoned to attend to the singer’s injuries.

In a recent interview, the mother of the nurse stepped forward to vouch for her eldest daughter’s innocence and to dispel the notion that she is an unqualified nurse.

According to the nurse’s mother, her daughter is a qualified nurse who received her education in nursing at a private hospital in Ogun State and completed a one-year apprenticeship under her employer.

She emphasized that her daughter has never committed any professional wrongdoing or posed a life-threatening risk in her career.

Feyisayo’s mother stressed that her daughter had no prior contact or interactions with the late singer. She went on to explain that it was Mohbad’s associate, known as “Spending,” who got in touch with her daughter on that fateful day to treat Mohbad’s hand injury.

She went further to disclose that Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi’s younger brother, personal assistant, and friend “Spending” were all present to supervise the injection administered to the late musician.

She added that her daughter’s injection could not have been the cause of Mohbad’s death, as she is a proficient professional in her field and has never made an error in her practice.

Mrs Ogendegbe then issued an appeal to Nigerians for assistance, expressing her outrage that her daughter has been implicated as a primary suspect in a murder case in which she is entirely innocent.

Meanwhile, she stated that her daughter was never arrested by the police, stressing that she was the one who accompanied her daughter to the police station for the investigation into Mohbad’s death, with the assurance that her daughter would be released following an autopsy.

However, she acknowledged that the autopsy was taking longer than expected and her daughter has been in custody for 23 days.

She said, “Feyisayo Ogedengbe is my first child. She learnt nursing for three years in a private hospital and she worked for a year with her boss without any issue. She isn’t troublesome at all.

“She doesn’t know Mohbad, It was Spending that called Feyisayo to treat Mohbad, she said his wife, friend and his sibling were there when he was being treated. The injections she gave Mohbad couldn’t have killed him. Feyisayo has never met mohbad before it was spending that referred him to her.”

