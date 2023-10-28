My Ex-Wife Not A Mistake In My Life — Actor Ninalowo

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo has stated that his ex-wife, Bunmi, was not a mistake in his life, adding that her presence in it was divine.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the actor made this known in an interview on TVC’s Your View, on Friday.

According to Ninalowo, he is a unique being who walks with God’s grace and thus attracts divine beings.

‘I’m a very special person,” Ninalowo began.

He continued, “I’m anointed. I’m graceful and very spiritual.

“My ex-wife was not a mistake in my life; it was divine, and the next woman I will meet will also be divine. You can not have a destination without a journey.

“I’m not interested in a million women. When I see the woman, I will know.”

Ninalowo and Bunmi were married for 17 years before going their separate ways. They have two children.

Recall that the actor in the interview with a media personality, Chude Jideonwo, had earlier said that there was a time he was cheating and breaking his wife’s heart because he was feeling young.

The actor disclosed that he was unavailable to his family and was busy pursuing his dreams.

He said: “The years when I was feeling too young and cheating all day, breaking her heart and everything to the years when I wasn’t there and pursuing my dreams.

“But I forgot this was a human being that was taking records and taking experiences of her life as well. So, I became somebody that she didn’t recognise anymore.

“At some point, I couldn’t call her to pick up my call. The woman I had control over, I had no more control because she outgrew me.”