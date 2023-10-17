Netizens Drag Laycon For Saying Nigerians Are Praying For The Country Not To Get Better

Big Brother Naija Season 5 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, has sparked uproar on X (formerly known as Twitter) after he made a controversial statement about the attitude of some Nigerians who are “hoping and praying” for Nigeria not to get better.

The singer via his X account wondered why citizens would wish for their country not to get better because of political differences.

He wrote, “Abeg wait to… so there are people (Nigerians, living in Nigeria) actively hoping and praying for things not to get better in this country because their preferred candidate isn’t the current President?

“To what end?”

Reacting, netizens slammed him as they quizzed whether it was the “prayers and wishes” of opposition party supporters that brought the current economic hardship in the country.

One Oluwashina wrote, “Na actively hoping and praying …dey cause corruption and mismanagement?? haba haba ….Instead of you to use your platform to call for govt to do the right thing see wetin you dey talk baba.”

One Gergory, posted, “Come out with your full chest and support Jagaban! If APC has not given you gigs yet, you should boldly fight for it like SeyiLaw! However, I think you should know this – on that day you won BBN, the streets of Port Harcourt went crazy and celebrated your victory! The whole of Nigeria celebrated you!

“Also, when MKO Abiola’s mandate was snatched, the whole of Nigeria fought for him because other tribes forgot you or MKO were Yoruba’s…Just so you know, no matter how dark the night is, morning must come!,” he wrote.

One Blessed Ajoke, wrote, “Truth is bitter. Instead of us to join hands in calling a spade a spade you are still of the opinion that people wishes for things not to get better, yeye. who no like better thing. Embrace the truth and facts the government has failed us.

Reacting to the backlash, Laycon said he was misunderstood, stressing that the Nigerian leaders are a reflection of the Nigerian people.

He wrote, “I have always stood on the opinion that our leaders are a reflection of who we are as individuals. And as long as we as individuals don’t change, we’ll continue to experience what we give out. Living with the notion that disagreement means hostility and bad intention is wrong.

“I put out a tweet concerning a conversation I had earlier today and the mentions and response to the tweet shows how much some of you do not read to understand before replying. Take a moment and think before talking or typing.

“And yes, I believe our leaders are a reflection of us as a people. We have bad leaders. Yes, but bad people become bad leaders, not the other way around. The everyday people who make life hard for everyday people need only be in power for them to become leaders.

“The fuel attendants during fuel scarcity, the POS attendants during Naira scarcity, if they become leaders what would they do? The ones earning money in dollars, do you think they pray for the exchange rate to reduce or increase? Your super power of criticizing should be aimed at yourself once in a while.”