“Never Demand What You Can’t Afford From Men” – Toke Makinwa Tells ladies

Nollywood actress and On-Air media personality, Toke Makinwa has advised ladies in relationships against making outrageous demands from their male partners.

The OAP said it was wrong for ladies to demand what they can’t afford for themselves from their lovers.

Speaking in the latest episode of her podcast, TokeMoments, she also cautioned ladies against putting pressure on their male partners.

She said, “As a woman, you’re living in Mushin, and you’re putting pressure on a guy to buy you a house in Banana Island. I’m sorry. Make it make sense. Can you buy it? Can you even move yourself out of where you are small?

“If he meets you maybe like halfway and you are saying to him that ‘Bros, I worked hard to get halfway but I’ve a dream. My dream is not to be here where you met. And I’m not lazy. For me to leave this point to get to that point, you can see the trait of hard work. Are you going to join me to move there or are you going to be there?’ Period.”

She added that women who make excessive demands from men are the reason men insult women.