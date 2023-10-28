‘Nigeria Dodged A Bullet Of Dictators, Minority Parading As Majority’ — Keyamo Reacts To Supreme Court Judgement

Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, on Friday gave an overview of the opposition parties regarding the outcome of the appeals challenging the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s President.

In a post via X, Keyamo averred that some set of people are with the assumption that all institutions of the state must accept their view before it is seen as credible, which is considered the classic predisposition of dictators and fascists.

Keyamo who opined that a group of people have moved to a virtual world, vowing never to acknowledge Tinubu as President, noted that a similar scenario played out in America after the former United States President, Donald Trump, won the election in 2016.

He further warned that those with the cliche ‘Tinubu is not my President’ would face the same institution they disparage any day they attempt to deny the authority of the President.

“So, this is the overall view of what is happening: we have a set of people who believe in the absolute rightness of their own ideas; the infallibility of their own positions and the fact that ALL institutions of the State MUST accept their own views before these institutions can be seen as ‘credible’.

In other words, they want to be the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary and even independent institutions like INEC – all in one! They brook no opposition to their set ways and views; they see themselves as God Himself that is immutable and does not change! That is the CLASSIC PREDISPOSITION of DICTATORS AND FASCISTS. Hence, the nation actually dodged a bullet in their case.

“Fellow Nigerians, these individuals are a small minority masquerading as speaking for the ‘majority’. They draw their oxygen from the attention the gullible ones give to them and the unending engagements they get from reasonable citizens who try to get them to see the other side of the coin. So, after the judgment by the Supreme Court, they say they have moved to a virtual world where they do not recognise our President. Fair enough. They will not be the first. When Donald Trump won, many Americans said they were living in a virtual world for 4 years.

“Therefore, my simple advice to my fellow compatriots is to leave these individuals in their virtual world. Don’t engage them; don’t argue with them. If you do, then it means you have also exited the real world to the virtual world; it is only a madman that argues with a madman. Leave them where they are. It is the DAY THEY CROSS THE VIRTUAL WORLD TO TRY TO DENY THE AUTHORITY OF THE PRESIDENT IN THE REAL WORLD THAT THEY WILL FACE THE SAME INSTITUTIONS THEY DISPARAGE.

“We are waiting for them to cross that line,” he posted.