‘Nigeria Greater Than Your Unrealised Presidential Ambition, Move On’ — APC Lambasts Atiku

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has posited that Nigeria is greater than the “unrealised” presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, 2023 candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The Party said this in reaction to a press conference by Abubakar on Monday organised to react to the ruling of the Supreme Court that upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Upon his defeat at the apex court, thr former Vice-President said the judiciary has become the lost hope of the common man.

Reacting, Felix Morka, APC’s spokesperson, said Abubakar should accept defeat as a statesman.

“It is delusional for Atiku, and his degenerate PDP, to have expected the courts to rely on their bogus, flimsy, unverifiable, uncorroborated, illogical and hearsay evidence to upturn an election that was conducted in substantial compliance with the Constitution and electoral laws of our land.

“Thankfully, it does not lie in Atiku’s mouth to declare what constitutes ‘incontrovertible evidence’.

“That is the constitutional duty of the courts and which they have discharged honorably and creditably.

“For a serial election loser whose life ambition is to rule the country, we understand how pained and utterly distraught Atiku must be.

“However, to continue to deny and disrespect the collective will of Nigerians, disparage the judiciary, incite rage and call our democratic institutions into question is beyond the pale.

“Atiku, you are right that this is not and cannot be all about you. Yes, it is about Nigeria. Nigeria is greater than your unrealized ambition to be president. Nigeria must move and has moved on.”