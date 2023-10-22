Nigerians Neglected My Pet Project Since My Husband Left Offfice – Titi Abubakar

Titi Abubakar, the wife of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said that Nigerians have refused to support her pet project because she is married to the popular politician.

She said people have neglected her project, Women Trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation (WOTCLEF), since her husband left office and has gotten no assistance.

Titi added that she would never be deterred by the development, as she was determined in her efforts to ensure complete eradication of women trafficking and child labour across the globe.

Abubakar made this known in Abuja after being conferred with the Champion 2023 Leadership (Heart of Gold) Award by Champion Newspapers Limited.

She said: “I have been doing this job for 24 years and nobody has ever recognised me. They have not called me for recognition and I said to myself that I’m just doing God’s work, that my reward is in heaven.

“There was a day I put an advert in the Newspaper that these children I’m taking care of are not my children but Nigerian children and that even if it is one penny, they should all contribute and still nobody contributed anything.

“They said, after all, I’m Atiku’s wife. It is one thing to be married to Atiku and it is another thing to have the passion to do what I’m doing. And because I have a passion for what I was doing, I continued to strive.

“When I was in the (Aso) Villa, I was feeding these children with government’s food and out of government, I’m still taking care of these children.”

“I have been carrying this crusade for so many years. These people you see working with me, I don’t have so much money to give them but they are working.

“Our children don’t only go through primary schools but secondary and tertiary education. Two of them just returned from Nasarawa. They are graduates now and here I am still standing strong”, Abubakar said.