Nigeria’s Lack Of Database Causing Organised Crimes – Police

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has posited that lack of a database for Nigerians and foreign nationals in the country is one of the reasons organised crimes thrive in Nigeria.

Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police, stated this in Abuja during a two-day international symposium organised by the Centre for Fiscal Transparency and Integrity Watch.

Represented by Alex Abba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Egbetokun maintained that a proper and clean database alone could solve all categories of crimes that have bedevilled the country such as terrorism, drug-related crimes, human trafficking and others.

He said: “Our database is as good as nothing. With data alone, crimes, this issue of terrorism and all sorts can be brought to the barest minimum.”

The IGP also bemoaned a situation where Nigerians are captured by all service providers each time they need to enroll for data capturing when registering for SIM.