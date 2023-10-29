NLC Threatens Boycott Of Meeting With FG If Labour Minister Attends

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to boycott Monday’s meeting with the Federal government if the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong will be part of it.

The President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero issued this warning while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, after briefing them on the plights of workers in Imo State.

It was gathered that the invitation to both leaders of NLC and Trade Union Congress was sent by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Ajaero, disclosed that the minister went against the agreement on the issue of crisis in the NURTW by taking sides with a faction to the dispute.