No Bad Blood Between Gov. Alia, SGF, Akume – Benue Govt. Insists

Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, says speculations about alleged rift between his principal and Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume is the creation of jealous elements.

In a statement he made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, Kula said “Ordinarily, we wouldn’t have bothered to respond to this, but Joseph Goebbels once said that ‘If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.’

“Yesterday, Sunday, October 8th, 2023, another group came up with a Press Conference in Makurdi where they tried to give credence to some unfounded rumours by linking Governor Alia and the Government of Benue State as complaining of the SGF’s alleged meddlesomeness in the running of government in the State.”

He noted that it was on the basis of the unwarranted speculations and insinuations that this statement was issued to set the records straight.

READ ALSO: Two Nabbed For Vandalising, Stealing Cables Used To Power Yola Water Treatment Plant

“There exists no bad blood between Governor Hyacinth Alia and the SGF. The Governor has at different fora, and most recently during a victory parade organized for him by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, declared that the SGF remains the leader of the party in the State and that there is no issue between them as being speculated by people who don’t mean well for the State.

“Jealous elements, especially, the opposition who are waiting to see a fight between us should be ashamed of themselves. I am working hand in hand with my leader, Sen. George Akume,” Kula added.

While describing the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as a respected leader of the party not just in the State, but the North Central, he noted he would no longer continue to keep quiet as some opportunistic elements desperately seek to pitch them against each other for their inordinate pecuniary gain.

“The opposition elements trying to foist a crack among the party’s leaders in the State by sponsoring malicious and vexatious press conferences should desist forthwith, as the Governor and the SGF’s relationship goes way back and will continue to wax stronger,” Kula said.