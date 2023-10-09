No Evidence Of My Client’s Involvement In Mohbad’s Death – Naira Marley’s Lawyer

Olalekan Ojo, the legal representative of Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has denied viral claims that his client was involved in the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka, Mohbad.

Recall that the fast rising singer died on September 12 amidst controversial circumstances, which have been followed up by a series of police investigations.

However, speaking in a video chat with social media influencer, Daddy Freeze, Naira Marley’s lawyer said there is no evidence that his client bullied the late Mohbad.

Ojo said: “As for Naira Marley, I believe very strongly that no matter how hard you look, you will not find a single incident where Naira Marley bullied him.”

Ojo said what transpired in a viral video in which controversial Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, tried to bully Mohbad but was stopped by Zlatan during a video shoot was misinterpreted by the public.

The lawyer said Larry, Mohbad, and Zlatan settled their issue and ate “Amala together after the incident”, adding that there is a longer version of the video which showed the trio together.

He recalled, “Sometimes in June 2023, he (Sam Larry) came to Elegushi beach and heard some musicians were shooting a musical video, so he wanted to see who they were. Remember that in that video, he said so it’s even you.

“That video is a nine-second video, and it will interest you to know that there is a longer version showing these guys eating Amala together after the incident.”