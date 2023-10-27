“Now We All Know The True Definition Of A Criminal Enterprise Gang” – Ezekwesili On S’Court Verdict Affirming Tinubu As President

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has reacted to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory at the Supreme Court.

Recall that Justice John Okoro-led panel unanimously held that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appeals against President Tinubu lacked merit.

Reacting to the verdict on Thursday, Ezekwesili, in a post via X, described the court ruling as a true definition of a criminal enterprise gang, stressing the that judiciary is no longer the hope of the people.

She added that Nigerians should not be deceived because nature abhors dishonest gain and knows how to deal with it from the inside.

She wrote: “Now we all know the true definition of a Criminal Enterprise Gang.

“Some would ask, “Where’s now the hope?” because, what else can Citizens who seek a Good Society now do in the light of judicial enthronement of Criminality as an official Norm?

“Well, take heart in this fact. History shows that every Criminal Enterprise carries the seed of its eventual deconstruction.

“All. The. Time.

“So, do not be deceived.

“Nature abhors dishonest gain and knows how to deal with it from the inside.”