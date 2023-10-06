“Nurse, Primeboy, One Other ‘Principal Suspects’ In Mohbad’s Death” – Lagos Police Reveal

The Lagos state police have confirmed that Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the nurse who administered injection on Mohbad and Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owoduni also known as Prime Boy are principal suspects in the singer’s death.

The police also said that Ayobami Sodiq (Spending) is considered complicit in the homicide case for inviting Ogedengbe, an unqualified and unregistered nurse, to treat Mohbad.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, made this known on Friday, while giving an update into the ongoing investigation of Mohbad.

Owohunwa said, ‘’The chain of events that directly and specifically led to the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) occurred between 10th – 13th September, 2023 and the locations of incidents stretched over Ikorodu and Lekki in Lagos State.

‘’Feyisayo Ogedengbe ‘f’, who as an auxiliary nurse administered multiple and highly potent injections which triggered an immediate reaction that eventually occasioned the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba (Mohbad) is the principal suspect in the homicide case.

‘’Feyisayo Ogedengbe is not a qualified registered nurse, and her illegal and medical negligence are believed to have been directly responsible for the chain reactions and eventual death of Mohbad at 1543hrs on 12th September, 2023.

‘’The time within which Auxiliary Nurse Ogedengbe administered the injections on Mohbad, through his reaction, convulsion and his eventual death is confirmed to be within less than an hour covering from 1440hrs when the principal suspect administered the sets of injections and 1543hrs when Mohbad was confirmed dead at Cura-Med Hospital, Lekki.

‘’Aside her admittance to the consequences of her actions, the Report of the Medical Panel that reviewed Auxiliary Nurse Feyisayo’s actions concluded that she went beyond her limitations as an auxiliary nurse by administering IV Ceftriaxone on the deceased and that this from their review, was the most likely cause of the anaphylactic reaction which could have been promptly resolved and his death possibly prevented, if the deceased was treated in the hospital.

‘’Ibrahim Oluwatosin Owoduni (Prime Boy) is also considered as complicit in the chain of events that led to the eventual death of Mohbad as the injury that culminated in actions which led to his death was sustained in the course of physical combat between him and Mohbad.

‘’Ayobami Sodiq (Spending), is also considered complicit in the homicide case for inviting Feyisayo Ogedengbe whom he knew to be an unqualified and unregistered nurse to administer the potent medications that eventually triggered reactions leading to Mohbad’s death.’’