NYSC Certificate Tinubu Submitted To INEC Carries Adekunle, Not Ahmed — Atiku’s Counsel

Counsel to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Kalu Kalu, on Thursday has revealed the discrepancy in the name written on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate submitted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Kalu who spoke on Thursday at a press conference organised by Abubakar in Abuja said the name on the NYSC certificate submitted by the President to the electoral body is Bola Adekunle Tinubu, not Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

His words: “The Chicago State University admission application form has a claim that Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended Government College, Lagos, and graduated in 1970 when indeed the school was established in 1974.

“The same document has it that the owner of that document is a black American, and then the document Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC, he denied having dual citizenship, which means it does not belong to him.

“Then, the same document under deposition says that the ‘A’ — Bola A. Tinubu is Ahmed, but the NYSC certificate Bola Ahmed Tinubu submitted to INEC has Adekunle.”

Kalu also claimed that findings from the deposition at the court showed that the President forged the certificates he presented to INEC.

“That the qualifying certificate from the South-west College to Chicago State University bears a female, indicating that, that document does not belong to Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Abubakar is challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 poll and the tribunal’s judgement that upheld the president’s victory on September 6.

The PDP candidate has consistently alleged that Tinubu’s educational records are fraught with discrepancies and forgeries.