October 3 Strike: NLC, TUC To Consider FG’s Offers – Information Minister, Idris

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Sunday, resolved to consider the Federal Government’s offers on measures to address the dispute arising from the petrol subsidy removal.

Information Nigeria reports that following meeting, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, in a statement, said part of the resolutions reached during the meeting was that labour unions would consider the apex government offers.

“NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions,” he said.

Other resolutions, he said, included, “The issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work and not when they are on strike.

“Labour Unions argued for higher wage awards and the Federal Government Team promised to present Labour’s request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

“A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items for consideration regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

“The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria and National Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, pledged to resolve the matter.”

According to him, Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Abdulrazak Abdulrahman, as well as Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, participated virtually in the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Joe Ajaero, NLC’s President, said the labour body would take all the promises by the government to its organs for consideration.

“I don’t have much to say than what the Chief of Staff has said. We’ve been meeting and we’ve looked at almost all the issues, all the promissory notes from the government and we’ll look at how to translate them to reality and to be workable,” he said.