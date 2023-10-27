Ohanaeze Hails Supreme Court’s Verdict, Calls Obi, Atiku To Emulate Goodluck Jonathan’s Geasture

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has urged Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to accept the Supreme court’s decision in the interest of the country’s unity.

Recall that the court dismissed the petitions brought before it by Atiku and Obi on the ground that they lacked merit.

However, Ohanaeze, in a statement issued on Thursday evening through its Secretary General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, admonished the two presidential candidates to accept the court’s ruling and congratulate the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

The Igbo group said that the court’s verdict was in the interest of the country’s unity and that the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party and his counterpart should give their maximum support and encouragement to the current effort of the President Tinubu-led administration to raise the bar of governance in the country through the implementation of impactful economic policies.

The group commended the jurists for their diligent examination and fair judgment in the post-election lawsuits.

The statement reads: “The verdict reinforces the credibility and integrity of our democratic institutions and, as well, highlights the importance of upholding the rule of law and the will of the people.

“In light of this outcome, Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls upon the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and Mr Peter Obi of the LP to emulate the historic gesture of former President Goodluck Jonathan, who congratulated and supported the immediate past Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, after the 2015 election.

“We urge them to reach out to their main political opponent in the 2023 election, President Tinubu, and extend their congratulations on his victory in the Supreme Court.

