Olympic Qualifier: Ajibade Bags Brace As Super Falcons Humilate Ethiopia

The Nigeria Super Falcons humiliated the Lucy of Ethiopia out of the 2024 Olympics qualifiers with a well deserving 4-0 victory in Abuja, on Tuesday.

The Randy Waldrum’s side hosted the Ethiopian women at the MKO Abiola Stadium today for the second leg of the first round of the 2024 Women’s Olympic qualifiers, after drawing 0-0 in the first leg in Addis Ababa.

After pressing their visitors so hard and missing a series of chances in the first half, Uchenna Kanu opened the scoring for the Super Falcons in the 45th minute.

The host side went into the half-time break with a slim lead and continued to dominate their visitors in the second half.

However, all efforts paid off in the 50th minute when Asisat Oshoala who finished as the 20th best woman in the world at the 2023 Ballon d’Or assisted Rasheedat Ajibade for the second goal in the 50th minute.

Eighteen minutes later, Oshoala got her goal after taking full advantage of a well-placed cross from Uchenna Kanu in the 68th minute.

READ MORE: Super Falcons Make Top 10 In FIFA Women’s World Cup Ranking

Asisat, who is currently contracted to FC Barcelona continued to prove why she is currently one of the best women’s players in the world by providing the assist that led to Ajibade’s second goal of the match in the 72nd minute.

The Super Falcons continued to pressure their visitors but they could not get much from their last-minute efforts as the game ended 4-0 which was enough for the Nigerian team to move to the next round of the qualifiers.

In the second round, the Nigerian team will battle with the winners of the game between Cameroon and Uganda.