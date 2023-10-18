Ondo Assembly Suspends Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor, Aiyedatiwa

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has announced that the Ondo State House of Assembly has resolved to suspend the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor of the State, Lucky Ayiedatiwa.

Recall that the Assembly had initiated the impeachment process against the Deputy Governor on allegations of corruption.

Addressing the media on Tuesday in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with members of the reconciliation committee, which lasted for approximately two hours at the APC national secretariat, Ganduje expressed his gratitude, stating, “First of all, I have to thank the Speaker and members of the state assembly for honouring our invitation to engage in a detailed discussion and receive an interim report from the reconciliation committee.

“We appreciate your cooperation. This is evidence that you are true democrats, civilized, and believe in conflict resolution. I have to express my gratitude to everyone in the reconciliation committee, which consists of experienced members, several senators, House of Representatives members, and even the two-term governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari, who joined us.”

Ganduje further conveyed his appreciation to the State Assembly for agreeing to suspend the impeachment process and allowing room for a political solution.

“They have created a conducive environment for ongoing dialogue by suspending the impeachment process. We believe that a political solution will be reached. As a political party, the APC is an institution that is indispensable to democracy,” he added.

Aminu Masari, Chairman of the reconciliation committee and former Governor of Kastina State, added, “For the time being, the probe and impeachment process has been suspended to provide the committee with the opportunity to work.”