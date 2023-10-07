Opposition Planning To Deploy Youths In Military Uniform To Cause Mayhem – Bayelsa Gov. Alleges

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has accused the All Progressive Congress of planning to cause mayhem in Ogbia Local Government Area during the November 11 governorship election.

Diri alleged that the opposition party is making some plans to bring in thugs camouflaged as military personnel to cause mayhem in Anyama-Ogbia.

Speaking via a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah on Saturday, the governor called out the governorship candidate of APC, Chief Timipre Sylva, of being anti-development and anti-progress.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Diri made this known at the Ogbia Constituency 2 rally at Otuokpoti after campaign stops at the riverine Anyama-Ogbia and Emadike communities.

He said: “This battle is between those who are for and against development. It is between light and darkness. We are talking about your development as individuals and communities.

“Let the world know what they are planning is that in Anyama where we are strong, they are going to bring youths who are not from here, sew them military uniforms and cause mayhem in connivance with one or two people from here. Let the world and the military take note.”