Osimhen Replies Critics Over Napoli’s TikTok Video

Nigerian striker and Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has released a personal statement on his rift with the Italian club.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that following his penalty miss against Bologna during an Italian Serie A match, Napoli posted a controversial video (but later deleted) “mocking” Osimhen on their official TikTok account which sparked outrage from the player’s supporters.

Osimhen in his reaction, deleted almost all pictures relating to Napoli from his Instagram account and upon arrival at the team’s hotel on Wednesday, 27th September for his team’s mid-week Serie A game against Udinese at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, he was captured snubbing his teammates Diego Demme and Piotr Zieliński who extended his hands to shake the Nigerian star.

The Nigerian government also vowed to fight for Osimhen as speculations increased that the star striker may be set to leave Napoli during the January transfer window.

However, on Sunday, Osimhen opened up about the entire saga, saying he won’t allow anyone to come between him and the club. He said he has had a wonderful time in the city of Naples since coming in 2020.

In his words, the people have shown him love and kindness and he would continue to wear the club’s jersey with pride.

While appreciating the individuals, groups and government that have risen up in his defence, Osimhen maintained that the accusations against the people of Naples are not true.

He also called for support, unity, respect and understanding.

“Coming to the City of Naples in 2020 was a wonderful decision for me. The People of Napoli have shown me so much love and kindness, and I will not allow anyone to come between us”.

“The passion of the People of Naples fuels my fire to always play with my heart and soul, and the love for the badge is unwavering as I wear it with pride”.

“The accusations against People of Naples are untrue. I have a lot of friends that are Napolitans and have become part of my family and everyday life. I appreciate Nigerians and everyone for leading their voices to support and reach out to me”.

“I’m forever grateful. Let’s support unity, respect and understanding. FORZA NAPOLI SEMPRE,” he wrote via his social media account.