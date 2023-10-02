Our Hope Must Remain Unshaken, Challenges Just Begun — Akeredolu To Nigerians

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State , has urged Nigerians to remain unshaken in their hope for the country despite “today’s challenges.”

In an Independence Day goodwill message, Akeredolu assured Nigerians that the country is on the “journey towards a prosperous and secure future.”

Richard Olatunde, Akerodolu’s Chief Press Secretary, noted in a statement that the Governor said Nigerians must continue their efforts to ensure “true federalism” in the country.

“Despite today’s challenges, our hope and trust must remain unshaken. Our journey towards a prosperous and secure future has just begun.

“We must continually interrogate every issue that hinders the development and greatness of our beloved nation.

“We will persist in our efforts to foster true federalism. We must be dedicated to addressing the root causes of our national issues. The welfare of our people should accelerate our resolve for development.

“As we celebrate Independence Day, I congratulate all Nigerians. I urge us to remain steadfast in our faith in a better and prosperous Nigeria,” Akeredolu was quoted as saying.