PDP Youths Threaten To Sue Akeredolu For Ruling From Ibadan

The Youth Wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ondo State, has threatened to sue the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, if the state Assembly failed to invoke Section 189(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on him.

Recall that Akeredolu returned to Nigeria last month after a medical vacation in Germany.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the state governor has been staying at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

It was also gathered that the situation has generated reactions from different quarters in the state.

However, the leader of the PDP youth wing, Oluyi Tayo while speaking at the state secretariat of the party in Akure on Friday, said that the group would take legal action against the governor if he refuse to return to the state.

He said: “It is crucial that the House of Assembly, in the interest of our state and its citizens, upholds these constitutional provisions to ensure the continued and effective functioning of our government, and if the House of Assembly failed in this regard, we won’t hesitate to explore other legitimate Constitutional means to press our demands.

“We have written a letter to the state House of Assembly and as we speak, our people are there to deliver the letter and we expect them, (lawmakers) to receive the letter. The copy of the received copy will be avail to journalists soonest.

“We are ready as a main opposition party to take the governor to court, or even the Speaker if they failed to invoke Section 189(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on him (governor).

“It is also in our legal rights to take to the streets if they fail to address this because our demands are very simple. We can’t have a governor who has yet to address the citizens since he returned from his medical vacation.

“If truly the governor is fit, he should come out to address the good people of Ondo state, that should not be something that is much for him to do.”