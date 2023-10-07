Peter Obi Would’ve Had A Chance If He Had An MC Oluomo – OdumoduBlvck (Video)

Fast rising Nigerian rapper, OdumoduBlvck has revealed that if the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi had the controversial transport union leader, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo in his group, he would have had a chance at the poll.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the singer made this known during his album listening party in Abuja on Thursday night.

Odumodublvck who was recently criticized for his music ‘MC Oluomo’ dismissed claims that he sang for the National Union of Road Transport Workers chairman.

He said: “They started insulting me that I’m singing for MC Oluomo. MC Oluomo is not about MC Oluomo.

“I was on the other side of politics, I supported Peter Obi. But, if Peter Obi had an MC Oluomo, we would have had a chance.

“Power is not given, it is taken. Whatever you’re doing in your life have MC Oluomo in you.”

Recall that the popular Lagos transport leader was accused of threatening to hurt any one identified as Igbo group, if they fail to vote him for his preferred candidate, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

MC Oluomo was spotted in a viral video on social media, telling voters at his polling unit to vote for President Tinubu.