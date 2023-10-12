Peter Obi’s Name On NYSC Certificate And UNN Certificate Are Different – Lamidi Apapa’LP Faction

The National Publicity Secretary of the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has alleged that there is something fishy about Peter Obi‘s credentials.

Arabambi led this out in an interview on AIT on Wednesday while reacting to Obi’s press conference on the controversy surrounding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s certificate scandal.

He said that he was among the people who screened Obi before the presidential primary of the party.

According to him, the name written on Obi’s academic certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), was different from the name written on the NYSC certificate of the former governor.

Arabambi said: “I was part of the people who did screening for him. In the form EC9, we gave him, he wrote that he attended the University of Nigeria Nsukka and he wrote that he finished his youth service but unfortunately, in the final submission of the form he only submitted his school certificate.

READ MORE: Reintroduce Yourself To Nigerians, Obi Tells Tinubu

“So something is fishy and I want to say the name the school sent for mobilization was not what was written on his NYSC certificate and he knows that.

“This destination that he is going, I don’t know what he wants to achieve. We have before the Supreme Court his own petition and the pleadings are not there, you are now calling out someone to come and reveal his true identity.

“For us, we don’t know the true identity of Peter Obi even in the Labour Party because everything was shrouded in secrecy at that time between him and Abure in Asaba.

“You know we were rushing because we had just a day to do our presidential primary and that was why he was able to get away with it, but we have it on record that Obi’s name on his NYSC certificate and the one on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka certificate are different,” he alleged.