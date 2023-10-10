Playing Your Cards Right: An In-Depth Guide To Betting On Cards

When people hear of football betting, they usually think about betting on outcomes. Football betting is much more than that in reality. Did you know you could also bet on yellow or red cards in a match? Before you jump to the newest online sportsbook, you need to know a few things about betting on cards. We have put together this concise yet informative guide to help you get started.

Card Betting Markets You Must Know

There are endless opportunities in card betting, provided you are familiar with the most significant markets for betting on cards.

Half-time Bookings or Total Bookings (Over/Under)

You can bet on the number of cards to be given out by half-time or the total number of cards in the entire match. The popular way to bet on the total number of bookings is the Over/Under market. A line is set by the bookmaker, such as 2.5. If 3 or more cards are shown in the game, then those who bet on Over 2.5 win.

Exact Number of Bookings

Those experienced with betting on cards may bet on the number of cards to be shown during the game. Since it’s quite difficult to guess the exact number of cards, the odds are greater, making it more rewarding for seasoned bettors.

Card Handicap

In this football betting market, one has to decide which team will receive more cards, even though a handicap will be present to put a team at an advantage or disadvantage.

First Card of the Match

Instead of betting on cards with respect to their number, you could bet on the timing of the very first card in the match. It’s tricky and needs a thorough knowledge of team history, playing style, and sports statistics.

Team With Most Bookings

This requires you to bet on the team that will have the higher number of cards by the end of the match. The time period that is considered for this bet is the original ninety minutes of the match only. Any cards shown during extra time will not be counted for the outcome.

Player to be Booked

It is also possible to bet on a player who you believe will receive a card during the game. The player to be booked can be from either team taking part in the game. Predictions like this are made by leveraging knowledge of the player’s past games.

Red Card

Betting on cards does not have to be restricted to total cards. You may specifically place bets on the probability of a red card being shown in the game. Since the chances of a red card are slimmer than that of a yellow card, the odds are greater as well.

Tips to Build a Solid Card Betting Strategy

You should always build a strategy before you visit the newest online sportsbook to try sports betting online. Here are some pointers to help you make your own strategy for betting on cards.

Start Safe

Begin your card betting experience with markets that don’t need you to guess exact figures. Total Bookings (Over/Under) and Team With Most Bookings could be good options for a beginner.

Build a Specialisation

Instead of placing bets in every game, it’s better to pick one league or a few select leagues. Follow the selected ones closely to gain knowledge about them. This will help you make winning bets more frequently.

Research and Assess Sports Data

Knowledge of sports statistics and continuous research on match outcomes and current affairs is crucial for successful card betting.

Understand Match Significance

Final or semi-final matches, and matches between teams with historical rivalry or teams with a high reputation to maintain, have a higher significance. They may involve more aggression than usual, so bet accordingly.

Know the Team and Players

Understand the playing style of the team or the player before betting on them. Their previous records or performance will be vital in making predictions.

Research the Referee

Some referees have low tolerance and hand cards faster than others. Make sure you have done research on the referee before betting on cards.

Card betting not only allows football lovers to monetise their knowledge of the game, but it also offers bettors from other sectors an opportunity to expand their gambling skills.