Police Arrest Teenager Who Murdered Mother Of Eight In Gombe

The Gombe State Police Command on Friday paraded an 18-year-old boy identified as Mustapha Adamu Isa, also known as Abbati over the alleged murder of Aishatu Abdullahi Adda Damori.

Damori, 58, a mother of eight children, was murdered in her bedroom last Friday.

During the parade, Gombe State Police Command spokesperson, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, explained that a formal complaint was received at Pantami Division from Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, the son of the deceased, who reported that his mother was murdered with a knife by an unknown person around 9:30 pm.

“The suspect was arrested last Sunday around 1:30 pm in connection with the case following credible intelligence received by the investigative team, headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, SCID Gombe,” Abubakar said.

According to him, “the suspect sneaked into the victim’s bedroom in search of his spanner, which she had earlier seized from him. The victim returned from her neighbour’s house (Abbati’s family house) and found him snooping around in her room. She ordered him to leave her room, but he refused, leading to a scuffle between them, which resulted in him strangling and killing her with a knife. He subsequently escaped through the toilet to an unknown destination, leaving behind his bloodstained shirt and knife but taking with him the spanner.”

Responding to questions from newsmen, the suspects claimed he was in Damori’s room to take the spanner to fix a motorcycle brought to the mechanic’s garage in front of the house.

He also claimed it was his first time committing such a crime and did not know what came over him to kill the victim because she was his friend’s mother. He insisted that he found the knife in her room and used it to stab her several times before he left with the spanner.

Abbati further claimed that he committed the crime alone, refuting his earlier claim that implicated Idris Abubakar Danjauro, whom he accused of being responsible for his sack from the garage.

The command’s PPRO affirmed that the knife, spanner, and Abbati’s blood-stained shirt were recovered as exhibits.