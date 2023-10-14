Police Avert Theft Of Train Coaches In Maiduguri

The operatives of Borno State Police Command on Saturday, stopped thieves from carting away some train coaches at the Maiduguri Railway Terminus.

According to a source who spoke with The Punch on the development said that the officials, acting on a tip-off by Good Samaritans in the area, also apprehended the suspects.

The source said: “A suspected theft of train coaches of the Nigerian Railway Corporation was foiled at the Maiduguri Railway Terminus following a tip-off by Good Samaritans. The suspects were also apprehended by the police.”

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Mahmood Yakubu speaking on Saturday denied knowledge of the incident

However, the spokesperson for the police command, Sami Kamilu, confirmed the incident, adding that six suspects had been arrested.

He said: “Yes, it’s confirmed. We can’t confirm the number of train coaches yet but it is true. We also arrested six suspects and that is all I can tell you for now.”