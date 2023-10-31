Police Council Confirms Egbetokun As Substantive IGP

The National Police Council has confirmed Kayode Egbetokun as the substantive Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Recall that on June 19, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu named Egbetokun as the acting IGP of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to replace Usman Baba.

The council confirmed Egbetokun as the Force 22nd IGP during a meeting chaired by Tinubu at the presidential villa, on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Gaidam, Minister of Police Affairs, announced the confirmation of Egbetokun to journalists at the end of the meeting.

He further highlighted Egbetokun’s impressive curriculum vitae and international exposure.

Gaidam also noted that Egbetokun, in the past months, has provided a blueprint for ensuring the security of the country, which indicates his suitability for the office.

The IGP was Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer when the President was the Governor of Lagos State.