Police Rescue Eight Out Of 25 Abducted Ondo Travellers

Eight out of the 25 people abducted on Friday along Owo/Ifon/Benin Expressway in Ondo State have been rescued from their suspected abductors.

Confirming the rescue, the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, noted that the victims were rescued by police operatives.

According to her, efforts are underway to rescue the others unhurt.

The victims are said to be members of the Choir of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke Igan, Akure, the state capital.

They were abducted around Elegbeka village while they were on their way to Ifon for a funeral ceremony.

Information Nigeria understands that the expressway has become a dangerous corridor as several cases of kidnappings and armed robbery have happened in the area in recent times.