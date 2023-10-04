Presidency Debunks Rumour Over Tinubu’s Alleged Presentation Of Forged Certificate To INEC

The presidency has refuted a claim spreading viral that the certificate presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by President Bola Tinubu to be able to contest the 2023 presidency is forged.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi in a statement on Wednesday said that there is nowhere in the deposition made by the Chicago State University (CSU) that the institution admitted that the certificate presented to INEC by President Tinubu is fake.

He added that the CSU affirmed under oath that Tinubu attended and graduated from the institution and that the school does not handle replacements for lost certificates.

His rebuttal comes amidst reports that the University has said in the testimony of the institution that the Nigerian President presented a forged degree certificate to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) when he filed his paperwork to lead Nigeria in June 2022.

However, Ajayi in his submission said there is no truth in such claims as no man can forge a certificate he already possesses and it is only what you don’t have that you forge.

Taking to his social media account on the X platform, the Ajayi wrote: “We should be clear.

“In the deposition made by the Chicago State University, there was nowhere the University said the certificate presented to INEC by President Tinubu is fake.

“The University insisted under oath that President Tinubu graduated with honours and even at that, replacements for lost certificates are done by vendors not the University.

“The claim that President Tinubu submitted fake certificate to INEC does not make sense. A man can not forge the academic records he possesses. You can only forge what you don’t have.”