Pro-Fubara Lawmakers Impeach Speaker, Appoint Suspended Leader, Ehie

Members of the Rivers House of Assembly loyal to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, have impeached the Speaker of the House, Martins Amaewhule, and his deputy, Dumle Maol.

They however elected Edison Ehie as the new Speaker who was the House Leader until he was suspended on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Information Nigeria reports that Edison was elected after a faction of the Assembly removed him as House Leader, as the plot to impeach Fubara intensified.

The members also announced the purported suspension of the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Samuel Chibuzor Amadi, and directed the Governor to appoint an Acting Chief Judge for the state.

Reacting, Edison said that 26 members of the House sat and elected him Speaker.

“As you can see, the House just rose from plenary and with all humility I must thank my colleagues, 26 Assembly members who have just elected me as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

“My commitment to Rivers people is that I will be fair and just to all and sundry. And I will ensure that the rule of law takes its course.

“I will not betray my colleagues, I will not betray Rivers people and I will not betray my constituents,” he said.

Ehie also promised to ensure the independence of the assembly, as well as ensure mutual respect with the judiciary and the executive arm of government.

“The honourable members that have been suspended will also be given a fair hearing.

“The Committee of Information will publish the names of those suspended. The House has also urged the Committee on Petitions to give them a fair hearing.

“The House has also adjourned sine die because the Parliamentary Association has served us a notice of indefinite strike from Abuja. So we can’t sit again.

“Any sitting after now will not hold water because an official notice has been received.

“I tell people, if you have any grievances, approach the court. That is the resolution of the House.”

Fubara following the development wrote via X, “Congratulations Mr. Speaker.”

Meanwhile Edwin Clark, leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has blamed Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Fubara’s predecessor, for the Governor’s travails.

“I have been greatly disturbed by the reported developments in Rivers state in the last 24 hours.

“I have been reliably informed that there is a plot to unlawfully remove the Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Siminalayi Fubara, who has spent only about 5 months in office.

“I understand the sad episode is being orchestrated by the immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike.

“And that the intention is to remove the Governor, force his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu to resign, and install the Speaker of the House of Assembly, another Ikwerre person as the Governor of the State.

“Let me warn strongly, we won’t allow that to happen!” Clark declared.