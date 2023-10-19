Reno Omokri Taunts Peter Obi Over Mr Ibu’s Sickness As He Rallies Support

Reno Omokri, has taunted the Labour Party’s (LP) 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over the ailment of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

Mr Ibu recently cried out for prayers following his battle with an unnamed illness, which may lead to the amputation of his legs.

The ailing actor cried out hours after a video of his 63rd birthday in an undisclosed hospital in Lagos emerged on social media.

He revealed further that he doesn’t want to lose his legs as he has nowhere to go.

Reacting to the news of the comic actor making the rounds online, Reno Omokri, in a post via X, pointed out that Mr Ibu was a staunch supporter of Peter Obi and the LP flagbearer should support the medical bill of the thespian.

He wrote: “I sympathise with John Ikechukwu Okafor, AKA Mr. Ibu, over his ailment, and I urge all #RenosNuggeteers to donate to the account number he put out.

Please do not ignore his cries for help. I also urge members of the public to donate. However, this is a man who publicly endorsed Peter Obi. He and his daughter danced for Peter Obi and broke the Internet.

“They went out on the streets campaigning for Obi. The same Peter Obi who boasted that he is richer than President Biden of the US, who at the time of Peter’s boast was worth $8.2 million.

“After all that John Okafor did for him, perhaps Mr. Peter Obi can support him by paying Mr. Ibu’s medical bills. I am even surprised that Peter Obi did not remember to post about Mr. Ibu on his birthday yesterday. Even at that, Peter Obi should help him in his time of need.”