Reps Reject Motion Seeking To Waive WAEC, NECO, JAMB Fees

Following an extensive debate by lawmakers, the House of Representatives rejected a motion seeking a waiver of fees for secondary school examinations in 2023 and 2024.

The motion, moved by Anamero Dekeri, an All Progressives Congress lawmaker from Edo State, had sought to call on the Federal Government to pay the fees for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examinations Council (NECO), and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for students as a palliative measure.

Dekeri who said the removal of petrol subsidy is taking a heavy toll on Nigerians, particularly low-income earners, posited that “profiteers” are taking “undue advantage” of the situation, further exacerbating the cost of living for the already “impoverished population.”

The legislator said a major challenge of the low-income earning parents is the education of their wards, “particularly the payment of examination fees.”

He however urged the House to ask the Ministry of Education to declare 2023 and 2024 WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations registration free to assist those who can’t afford it.

Julius Ihonvbere, Leader of the House, who also opposed the motion, proposed an amendment to the motion, saying that each member should adopt schools in their constituency and pay the examination fees.

However, Alhassan Doguwa, a lawmaker from Kano, protested against the amendment, saying some members were already paying examination fees of members of their constituency which is merely a moral responsibility.

The lawmaker said it “would be a problem” if the motion is passed.

When the amendment was put to a vote by Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of the House, it was rejected by the lawmakers.

Olumide Osoba, a lawmaker from Ogun state, moved an amendment to the motion: that state governments should take up the responsibility instead.

Another lawmaker, Morruf Afuape supported Osoba’s amendment and further proposed that only students from public schools should be beneficiaries.

When the two amendments were put to a voice vote by Abbas, it was accepted as the ayes overwhelmed the nays.

Awaji-Inombek Abiante, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker from Rivers, criticised the entire motion, saying it is vague and discriminatory and against the provision of the constitution.

“We have taken an oath not to go against the constitution, and excluding some people would be discriminatory,” Abiante said.

He prayed the house to reject the motion in its entirety.

Abiante’s prayer was overwhelmingly adopted when it was subjected to a voice vote by Abbas.