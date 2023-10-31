Rivers Power Tussle: Tinubu Intervenes As Fubara, Wike Meet In Aso Rock

As part of efforts to maintain healthy atmosphere in Rivers State Politics, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has intervened in the rift between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Minister, Nyesom Wike.

It was gathered that the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, made this known while addressing State House correspondents.

Speaking after the maiden Nigeria Police Council (NPC) meeting under the Tinubu administration on Tuesday, Mohammed said Tinubu is currently meeting with the parties involved.

The Bauchi governor added that President Tinubu is currently engaged in discussions with Governor Fubara of Rivers and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to restore peace in the state.

Mohammed said: “He (President Tinubu) has shown that he is President for PDP and APC. We are going to work with him.”

Governor Fubara and his predecessor had met at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Tuesday morning ahead of the NPC meeting.

The governor is accused of acts of gross misconduct unbecoming of his office.