“Rule Of Law Will Be Our Guiding Light” – EFCC Chair Olukoyode Vows

The newly-appointed Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede has vowed that the rule of law will dictate the pace of the organisation.

He made this known when he assumed office as the EFCC chief in Abuja on Thursday.

In a statement released by the agency’s spokesperson Dele Oyewale, quoted Olukoyede as saying: “The rule of law is going to be our guiding light. We are going to drive EFCC to a place where you see EFCC personnel, you will see a touch of professionalism.

“We are also going to be involved more in prevention because it is better to save money for the government than to spend money on prosecution.”

“My priority is to enhance staff welfare. We will build on what we have done before and there are prospects that we will do better things for every staff of the Commission”.

“Indeed, I found myself privileged to witness history as it unfolds into the new leadership that takes up the affairs of our great institution”, he said. He particularly thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for trusting him with the leadership of the EFCC in the four months he held sway as an Acting Chairman.

“We are grateful to the President for picking one of us, someone who has invested time and intellect in building the Commission to lead us at this time. Being not new to the system, I have no doubt the Executive Chairman will do well”, he said.