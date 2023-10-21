Scores Killed As Robbers Raid Three Banks In Benue

Armed robbers in Otukpo, Benue State, have stormed three banks on Friday, making off with millions of naira.

According to reports, they arrived in the town around 3:15 p.m. and used dynamites to force their way in.

However, seven people, including policemen and a former councillor, were killed during the robbery, which lasted for over an hour.

Otukpo serves as the political seat of Benue South Senatorial District, home to the Idoma and Igede ethnic groups.

An eyewitness named Sunny, who operates a Point of Sale business near one of the banks, said the robbers initially attacked the police station before targeting the banks.

He narrated: “It was sporadic gunshots that alerted people and passers to the arrival of the suspected robbers.

“Everyone scampered for safety. What they did was first attack the police station, which is near the three banks.

“The banks affected include United Bank for Africa, UBA, Zenith Bank, and First Bank Plc.

“The robbers operated for more than an hour without resistance from security operatives, and they killed two people.”

The eyewitness said the robbers were throwing naira notes as they left in two Hilux vehicles and one car.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State Police Command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the robbery incident but said she was yet to get details from officers in Otukpo.

Anene said, “I have not been able to speak with the DPO or any of the officers there, but I know there is an incident. I don’t want to be disturbing them, so let’s give it some time.”