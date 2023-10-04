Senate Confirms Ministerial Nominee Who Slumped During Screening, Two Others

The Senate has confirmed the Kaduna State nominee, Abbas Balarabe, who fainted during his screening on Wednesday.

The Senate also confirmed Dr. Jamila Ibrahaim and Ayodele Olawande who were nominated as Minister of Youths and Minister of State for Youths, respectively.

Recall that there was commotion earlier in the Senate when the nominee who replaced Nasir El-Rufai suddenly collapsed during his screening on Wednesday.

Balarabe, the second nominee to undergo screening after Ibrahim, had just finished sharing his experiences when the incident occurred, approximately 15 minutes into his screening at the Senate plenary.

While the Kaduna South senator, Sunday Katung, was discussing Balarabe’s administrative background, the nominee suddenly slumped while still on the podium.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio called for help, then instructed journalists and cameramen to stop filming and leave the Senate chamber.

The nominee was later taken to the National Assembly clinic.

The Senate then resumed after about a 45-minute break and thereafter confirmed the three nominees.