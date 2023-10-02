Senate President Under Fire For Allegedly Creating ‘Office Of First Lady’ For His Wife

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has reportedly created the Office of the First Lady to the Senate President for his wife, Ekaette Unoma Akpabio, Sahara Reporters has reported.

Mrs. Akpabio is the founder of a non-governmental organization known as Family Life Enhancement Initiative (FLEI).

According to a report by SaharaReporters, the development sparked angry reactions from many lawmakers who are said to be uncomfortable with the arrangement.

A source who spoke to SaharaReporters said, “There is outrage in the National Assembly because Senate President Akpabio created an office for his wife, Unoma. There is now an office of First Lady to the Senate President.”

As at the time of filing this report, the Senate President or his media team were yet to react to the allegation.