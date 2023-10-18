Senior Aide To Katsina Governor Dies In Auto Crash

The Senior Special Assistant, on Islamic Education to Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, identified as Shamsuddeen Malumfashi, has been confirmed dead.

The governor’s aide died on Tuesday in an auto crash around Rigachikun area in Kaduna.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that he was buried at a cemetery behind Kwandala General Hospital in Malumfashi town in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina.

READ MORE: ‘I’ll Also Enter Forest, Will Fight Banditry With My Life’ — Katsina Gov., Radda

However, the state governor alongside the Commissioner of Budget and Economic Planning, Bello Kagara, and a member representing Malumfashi Constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Aminu Ibrahim, attended the burial on yesterday.

Also at the family house to receive the governor were the father of the deceased and the Chairman of Malumfashi Local Government Area, Maharazu Dayi.