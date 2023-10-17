SERAP To File Injunction Against Lawmakers’ Purchase Of Bullet Proof SUVs

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says pending the determination of the lawsuit, it is filing an injunction to stop the 360 members of the lower chamber from procuring Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs).

Recently, reports appeared on social media that the leadership of the green chamber plans to purchase SUVs for all members of the House valued at N160 million each, totalling N57.6 billion for the purchase of the vehicles.

Akin Rotimi, spokesperson of the House, confirmed via a statement that the green chamber is in the “phased process of procuring and distributing operational vehicles to honourable members.”

“They are not personal vehicles gifted to honourable members. For the duration of the 10th assembly (2023 – 2027), the vehicles shall remain the property of the national assembly.

“The vehicles are work tools and not status symbols — honourable members are diligent and patriotic elected representatives and not entitled.

“The anticipated allocation of vehicles will contribute to improved representation, constituency outreach and oversight functions,” Rotimi had said.

Reacting via X on Monday, SERAP posted: “We’re filing an urgent application for injunction to stop Nigeria’s National Assembly from taking delivery of 465 exotic and bulletproof cars [worth N40bn] for members and principal officials, pending the determination of the lawsuit on the matter.”