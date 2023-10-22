“She’s Best Friend I’ve Ever Had” – Will Smith Declares Unconditional Love For Jada Pinkett

American actor Will Smith has said he would continue to support his wife, Jada Pinkett, for the rest of his life despite the talk show host’s recent revelation that she and her husband have been separated for seven years.

Recall that Pinkett disclosed in a clip from her forthcoming NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb that she and her husband have been living separately since 2016.

However, speaking at a press briefing, Will said Jada is “the best friend I have ever had on this planet,” stressing that he would continue to support her.

He described their marriage as a “sloppy public experiment in unconditional love.”

The actor went on saying, “Can you love somebody forever, no matter what? Can you love somebody for the rest of your life even when you don’t remember them?

“Jada is the best friend I have ever had on this planet and I will support her for the rest of my life.”