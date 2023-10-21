Sierra Leone Police Arrest Man Wanted For Killing Girlfriend In Nigeria

Wanted socialite, identified as Benjamin Nnanyereugo, also known as Killaboi who was accused of killing his girlfriend in Nigeria, has been arrested in Sierra Leone by the country’s police operatives.

The Lagos State Police command Force confirmed this in a statement issued on Saturday by the command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to Hundeyin, the Siera Leonan security apprehended Nnanyereugo, and preparations are ongoing for the extradition of the suspect to Nigeria.

“He was arrested by the Sierra Leonean Police Force, and we are working on extraditing him to Nigeria,” Hundeyin told The PUNCH.

Recall that Nigeria Police had on October 11, declared Nnanyereugo wanted for the death of his girlfriend, Augusta Osedion.

However, Hundeyin said in a statement that Nnanyereugo was suspected to have murdered the 21-year-old lady on July 13, 2023, in his home at Oral Estate in the Ajah area of Lagos.

“Following the exhaustion of all available options to bring him in, he is declared wanted,” the police spokesperson had said.

“The suspect is 26 years old, approximately 5’9 ft tall and hails from Abia State. He is dark in complexion and speaks English, Igbo and pidgin English fluently.

“If seen, please contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,” the statement added.