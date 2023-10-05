Students’ll Undergo Drug Test Before Admission – UNIABUJA VC

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, has stated that students who wish to study in the institution must first undergo and pass a drug test.

Prof Na’ Allah stated that the institution is interested in learning about students’ drug status to assist them in becoming drug-free.

At the 27th Pre-Convocation briefing on Wednesday in Abuja, he stated that they were collaborating with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to assist students involved in drug abuse and rehabilitate them so that they do not become a nuisance after graduation.

He said, “The drug status of students is important in order to help students to be free from drugs. The students will not be sent away from school if it is observed that they involved in drug abuse, but rather they will be rehabilitated in collaboration with the NDLEA.”

The Vice-Chancellor announced that 7900 students, including 100 PhDs, 326 academic Masters, 346 Professional Masters, and 7,128 undergraduates, would graduate at the Convocation on Saturday, October.

He stated that 40 students will graduate with a First Class, 474 with a Second Class Upper, 944 with a Second Class Lower, 174 with a Third Class, and One Pass degree.