Super Eagles Beat Mozambique To Win First Friendly In Five Years

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have finally recorded their first win in a friendly game in five years after defeating the Mambas of Mozambique.

The Jose Pasiero’s side defeated Mozambique 3 -2 at the Estadio Municipal de Albufeira, Portugal, this evening, October 16.

The feat marks Nigeria’s first victory in a friendly game in five years.

Mozambique took the lead seven minutes into the game with a goal from Geny Catamo before OGC Nice’s Terem Moffi levelled the score with a close-range shot 13 minutes later.

Following the equalizer, Super Eagles continued to dominate before Brentford’s Frank Onyeka found the net to give the Super Eagles a 2-1 lead.

The Mambas of Mozambique later conceded a penalty after a handball in the 18-yard box.

Simon Moses converted the penalty, securing Nigeria’s third goal in the first half.

In the second, both teams made several attempts to get another goal. But it was Mozambique that scored after Faisal Abdul Bangal found the net for the Mambas.

The win will boost the Super Eagles’ confidence going into next month’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

They will host Lesotho at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on November 13, and then travel away to Zimbabwe three days later.