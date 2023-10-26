Supreme Court Affirms Tinubu’s Election Victory

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party came second and third respectively in the February vote, but rejected the result and called for Tinubu’s win to be annulled.

The two opposition leaders had appealed a Sept. 6 tribunal judgment that endorsed Tinubu’s victory.

READ MORE: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict On Atiku, Obi’s Appeals Against Tinubu’s Election Victory On Thursday

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the apex court in its ruling held that the appeal filed by the Atiku lacked merit.

“On the whole, having resolved all the issues against the appellant, it is my view that there is no merit in the appeal and it is hereby dismissed,” Justice Inyang Okoro said.

“The judgment of the court below delivered on September 6th 2023 affirming the election of the second respondent as the duly elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is hereby affirmed.”