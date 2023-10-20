Supreme Court Fixes Monday For Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has fixed a date for the judgment in the appeal filed by Atiku Abubakar, 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to challenge the verdict of the Election Petition Tribunal, which affirmed the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to the Court’s memo, it fixed Monday, October 23 for the hearing of the case.

Information Nigeria understands that the Court sent out hearing notices to the counsels for the respective parties on Thursday.

READ ALSO: I Feel Proud That I Can Cook – FCT Minister, Wike Tells Mockers

In his appeal, Atiku filed a 35-ground notice of appeal, stating that the tribunal in the verdict delivered by Justice Haruna Tsammani “committed a grave error.”

The former Vice President had also applied to the Supreme Court to file fresh evidence obtained from the Chicago State University against the President.

Atiku has continued to insist that Tinubu’s academic records are fraught with discrepancies and forgery and asked the apex court to kick him out of office.