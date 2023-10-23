Supreme Court Reserves Verdict In Atiku’s Petition Against Tinubu

The Supreme Court, on Monday, reserved its judgement on the appeal the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, filed to nullify the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the decision was made by the seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro after lawyers to the parties in the case adopted their briefs of argument and made final submissions.

The Court judges listened to the arguments from lawyers on the motion filed by the appellants to supply fresh evidence.

READ MORE: S’Court Appeal: Justice’ll Be Delivered In Atiku’s Favour — PDP

On his part, the legal counsel of Atiku, Chris Uche (SAN) urged the court to grant the motion, allow their appeal and accept fresh evidence. He prayed the court to grant their request seeking Tinubu’s disqualification.

However, lawyers to the respondents Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN (for the Independent National Electoral Commission), Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN (for Tinubu) and Chief Akin Olujinmi, SAN (for the All Progressives Congress) urged the court to dismiss both the motion and appeal for lacking in merit.