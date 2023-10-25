Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict On Atiku, Obi’s Appeals Against Tinubu’s Election Victory On Thursday

The Supreme Court has fixed tomorrow, Thursday, to deliver the judgment it reserved on the two appeals that are seeking to nullify the election of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President.

The apex court communicated the judgment date to all the parties through a notice that was signed by one of its registrars.

The development is coming barely 72 hours after a seven-member panel of the court heard the appeals and reserved its verdict after parties in the matter adopted their final briefs of argument.

The appeals were brought before the Supreme Court by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and his counterpart in the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Atiku and Obi are challenging the declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission that pronounced Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress, the valid winner of the 2023 presidential election.

They are also praying the court to set aside the September 6 judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which dismissed the allegation that the poll was rigged in favour of the ruling party.