‘Telling Us We Don’t Have Right To Demand Akeredolu’s Whereabout Shows You‘re Ignorant’ — Ondo PDP Slams Governor’s Aide

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has firmly stated that the people of the state have a legitimate right to inquire of the whereabouts of their Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

According to the Party, such an inquiry should not be dismissed as absurd.

The Governor’s aide, Doyin Odebowale, had characterized those questioning Akeredolu’s whereabouts as mischief makers, adding that the PDP cannot compel the Governor to return to the State.

In response, protesters from the opposition party issued a 24-hour ultimatum to Akeredolu, demanding that he addresses them and return to his office in Akure within three days, or resign from his position due to his continued absence.

Note that since his return from a medical trip abroad, Governor Akeredolu has been administrating the state from Ibadan, Oyo State, which has raised serious concerns among opposition groups within the State.

READ ALSO: ‘All That’s Left For APC To Do Is Change Name To Islamic Party Of Nigeria; They Now Threaten Journalists, Citizens’ – Babachir Lawal

In a statement released Wednesday, Kennedy Peretei, the PDP State Publicity Secretary, criticized Odebowale’s argument as illogical.

Peretei stated, “On a good day, it would have been unnecessary to react to Doyin Odebowale’s illogical argument about why Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has not been seen in Ondo State because he who drums for a madman is himself insane.

“However, to claim that PDP has no business demanding Mr. Governor’s whereabouts is a measure of his ignorance of what is expected of a governor who has been missing in action for more than six months.”

The PDP’s stance underscores its commitment to holding public officials accountable and ensuring transparency in governance for the benefit of the people of Ondo State.